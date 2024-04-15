Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 242,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ETON stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 75,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,279. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

