Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 830,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

See Also

