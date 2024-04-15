IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Update

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,658,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 1,290,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
IDP Education Price Performance
Shares of IDPUF remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Monday. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. IDP Education has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.38.
IDP Education Company Profile
