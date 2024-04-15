Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Up 37.6% in March

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
RCAT stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.95. 1,363,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,687. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.56.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
