Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Up 37.6% in March

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Stock Performance

RCAT stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.95. 1,363,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,687. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

About Red Cat

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 206.42%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.