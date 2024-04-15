2,669 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SCHG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,885. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
