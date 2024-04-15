XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.80. The company had a trading volume of 486,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,085. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.20. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

