Bank of America Boosts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $40.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

PPC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $36.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

