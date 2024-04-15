Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NYSE WHD traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. 128,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cactus by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

