Raymond James Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $145.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.15.

XPO stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 527.2% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

