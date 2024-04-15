Raymond James Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $320.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.16.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SPOT traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.95. 967,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $313.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.