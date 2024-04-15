Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 900 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,813. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

