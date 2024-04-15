Blur Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and $83.05 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,540,470,166.2385845 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.40536791 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $122,238,375.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

