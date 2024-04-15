GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,195. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.