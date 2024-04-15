Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,994,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

