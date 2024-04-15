Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for about 5.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,838. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

