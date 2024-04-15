McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of McKesson worth $195,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.50.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

MCK stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $525.79. The stock had a trading volume of 158,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,734. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.05 and a 200 day moving average of $483.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

