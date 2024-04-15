Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $214,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 633,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 95,463 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. 494,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

