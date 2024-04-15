Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Lam Research worth $236,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.9 %

Lam Research stock traded down $18.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $938.65. 398,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,565. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $482.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $940.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $792.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

