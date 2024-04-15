Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.30% of Teck Resources worth $280,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.74. 2,762,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.