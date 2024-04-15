CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,240,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $261,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $207.33. 800,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,381. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

