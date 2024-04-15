Strs Ohio Sells 42,777 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,777 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $58,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chubb Price Performance
NYSE:CB opened at $248.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
