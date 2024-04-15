Strs Ohio Sells 42,777 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,777 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $58,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $248.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.