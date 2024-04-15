Sierra Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,291. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.