Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.94.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $367.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,548. The company has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

