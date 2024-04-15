Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.52. 1,214,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,214. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.