Investors Research Corp Sells 300 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.93. 3,315,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,574. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $231.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

