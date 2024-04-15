Investors Research Corp Purchases 625 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.46. 4,731,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

