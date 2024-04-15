Tnf LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tnf LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.53. 2,729,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,069. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

