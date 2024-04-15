Tnf LLC Invests $517,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

IWF stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.29. 928,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

