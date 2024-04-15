Invesco LLC Sells 53 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.73 on Monday, hitting $758.37. 1,076,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

