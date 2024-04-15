Invesco LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 928,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

