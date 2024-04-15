Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Belfer Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

