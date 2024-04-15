Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $538,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $61.15. 1,870,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

