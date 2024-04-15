Ballast Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 108,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. 15,769,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,049,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $285.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

