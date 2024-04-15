Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 883,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 179,839 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,097,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 163,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

