Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 602,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 993,905 shares.The stock last traded at $46.15 and had previously closed at $45.48.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

