General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 20,111 shares.The stock last traded at $45.94 and had previously closed at $45.43.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.
In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,630 shares of company stock valued at $207,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
