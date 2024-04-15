General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 20,111 shares.The stock last traded at $45.94 and had previously closed at $45.43.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,630 shares of company stock valued at $207,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in General American Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,590,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

