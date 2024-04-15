Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading 3.2% Higher

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 96,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,702,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on AS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

