Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a PE ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

