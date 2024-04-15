Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. 2,831,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,142,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.