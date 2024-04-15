C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 3.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 979,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,405,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

C3.ai Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

