Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 2.9%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as 40.55 and last traded at 41.05. 544,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,867,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.27.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RDDT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 49.38.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
