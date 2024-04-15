Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 2.9%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as 40.55 and last traded at 41.05. 544,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,867,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDDT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 49.38.

Reddit Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Reddit

In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

