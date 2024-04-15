Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 2.8%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 39,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,048,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

