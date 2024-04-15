The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Progressive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.36. 909,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,475. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

