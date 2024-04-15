Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,433,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,730 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $441,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,092,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $195,492,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,815,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rogers Communications by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,772 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 241,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,302. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.