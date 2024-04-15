Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,703,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109,590 shares during the quarter. Stantec makes up about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 8.51% of Stantec worth $779,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at about $15,499,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 17.9% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.