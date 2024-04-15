Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Expands By 28.9%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Korea Fund by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

KF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.43. 11,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

