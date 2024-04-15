American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
