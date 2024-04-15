American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.