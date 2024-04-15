Dynex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $46.82 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynex has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 87,784,402 coins and its circulating supply is 87,787,871 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 87,753,229.7207783. The last known price of Dynex is 0.58917181 USD and is up 14.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,497,246.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

