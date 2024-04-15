Status Trading 25% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $143.43 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,070.49 or 1.00121007 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012700 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

