Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $26.35 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.86 billion and $422.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $26.35 or 0.00041183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.04 or 0.00792340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00122071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.00189488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00104620 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,566,245 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

